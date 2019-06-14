Portsmouth Water unable to say when supply will return after water main bursts on Hayling Island

Have your say

ENGINEERS have been called to fix a burst water main affecting Hayling Island this morning.

The pipe burst earlier this morning, spewing water all over Hayling Road.

The incident has left residents on the island with low water pressure, while some properties have been left without a supply.

Repair teams from Portsmouth Water have been sent out to the scene.

However, the water company has been unable to say when the mains will be fixed.

Taking to Twitter, Portsmouth Water said: ‘We are now on site and will be setting up stop and go boards on Havant Road so traffic can still use main route.

‘There will still be traffic disruption. It appears there are some no-water issues.

‘We are working as hard as we can to resolve this issue.’