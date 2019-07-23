A HEATWAVE warning has been issued for Portsmouth for the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s in the city today and across the county and it is expected to stay warm throughout the week,

Can it be too hot to work? (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

If you are wondering what your rights are for working during a heatwave, here’s what you need to know:

Can it be too hot to work?

There currently is not a legally defined maximum or minimum temperature that a workplace needs to be.

However the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advises that employers should make sure it is at least 16 degrees Celsius, or 13C if the work involves rigorous physical effort.

It does not have a maximum temperature that a workplace should be, with HSE saying that a ‘meaningful figure’ cannot be given due to the high temperatures found in ‘glass works or foundries’.

However the HSE does say that: ‘The employer has a duty to determine what reasonable comfort will be in the particular circumstances.’

Under the management of health and safety at work regulations 1999, employers are required to make a suitable assessment of the risks to the health and safety of their employees and take action, such as having access to water.

HSE explains that: ‘The temperature of the workplace is one of the potential hazards that employers should address to meet their legal obligations. Employers should consult with employees or their representatives to establish sensible means to cope with high temperatures.’