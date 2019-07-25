Portsmouth weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as UK braces for hottest day on record

Have your say

AS THE UK braces for the hottest day on record it’s set to be a scorcher in Portsmouth.

Temperatures in London could reach a whopping 39C, but how will our city fare on a day the Met Office is calling ‘exceptionally hot and humid’?

It was very hot in Southsea, Hampshire, yesterday as people took the opportunity to swim and sunbath. South Parade Pier is in the background. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190724-3277)

Below is an hour-by-hour breakdown of Portsmouth’s weather for Thursday, July 25 – from now until midnight.

9AM: 23C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

10AM: 24C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

11AM: 25C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

MIDDAY: 25C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

1PM: 26C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

2PM: 27C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

3PM: 27C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

4PM: 27C. Sunshine, but some cloud. Ten per cent chance of rain.

5PM: 27C. Sunshine, but some cloud. Ten per cent chance of rain.

6PM: 26C. Sunshine, but some cloud. Ten per cent chance of rain.

7PM: 26C. Overcast. Ten per cent chance of rain.

8PM: 25C. Overcast. Ten per cent chance of rain.

9PM: 24C. Cloudy. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

10PM: 23C. Cloudy. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

11PM: 22C. Cloudy. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

MIDNIGHT: 21C. Less than five per cent chance of rain.