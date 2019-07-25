Portsmouth weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as UK braces for hottest day on record

AS THE UK braces for the hottest day on record it’s set to be a scorcher in Portsmouth.
Temperatures in London could reach a whopping 39C, but how will our city fare on a day the Met Office is calling ‘exceptionally hot and humid’?
Below is an hour-by-hour breakdown of Portsmouth’s weather for Thursday, July 25 – from now until midnight.
9AM: 23C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
10AM: 24C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
11AM: 25C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
MIDDAY: 25C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
1PM: 26C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
2PM: 27C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
3PM: 27C. Clear skies and sunshine. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
4PM: 27C. Sunshine, but some cloud. Ten per cent chance of rain.
5PM: 27C. Sunshine, but some cloud. Ten per cent chance of rain.
6PM: 26C. Sunshine, but some cloud. Ten per cent chance of rain.
7PM: 26C. Overcast. Ten per cent chance of rain.
8PM: 25C. Overcast. Ten per cent chance of rain.
9PM: 24C. Cloudy. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
10PM: 23C. Cloudy. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
11PM: 22C. Cloudy. Less than five per cent chance of rain.
MIDNIGHT: 21C. Less than five per cent chance of rain.