Portsmouth youngster shortlisted for award for continual support of fire service

A 12-YEAR-OLD autistic boy has been shortlisted for another award for his contribution to the fire service.

Firefighter enthusiast Andrew Impey, from Southsea in Portsmouth, has been nominated for the Non-Beneficiary Award in the Spirit of Fire Awards 2018 which is run by the Fire Fighters Charity.

As previously reported in The News, the youngster has been supporting the fire service by completing challenges and raising money.

He has also visited hundreds of fire stations over the past few years.

Kirstine Impey, Andrew’s mum, said: ‘I think it is amazing. It’s such an achievement even to get shortlisted.

‘When Andrew found out, he was jumping around. He couldn’t believe it.’

The Spirit of Fire Awards celebrate people in the community who support the fire service.

The ceremony, which will be held in London in June, will see awards presented to winners from across 10 categories ranging from Retired Supporter of the Year to the Lifetime Achievement award.

Although he has already raised £2,500 for the Fire Fighters Charity and has visited more than 1,000 stations across the country, the nomination for the award has given Andrew an extra boost to keep fundraising with the #OneLadsChallenge.

Kirstine added: ‘As the Fire Fighters Charity is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Andrew decided that he wanted to cycle seven lots of 75 miles from Chaddesley, North Hampshire, to Lands End this year.

‘It is still being planned but it’s very impressive and we’re very proud.

‘He just loves it.’

Andrew’s firefighter fundraising started about three years ago when he first visited a fire station and learnt about the service’s life-saving work.

Since then he has transformed his room into a fire station, attended conferences and regularly reads trade press from across the world.

Last summer he was given the Diana Award, set up in the memory of Princess Diana, for his hard work and efforts in supporting the fire service.

This year’s bike ride is not the first Andrew has completed. In October, he cycled from Hampshire to London visiting 29 stations along the way in a bid to raise cash.