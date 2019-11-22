Portsmouth youngsters star in Noel Gallagher's Christmas music video featuring This is England and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham

TWO Portsmouth siblings have kicked off their careers on a high after being chosen to star in Noel Gallagher’s Christmas music video.

Jude and Sienna Salter from Baffins clinched roles in the music video for Wandering Star, the latest single by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and feature alongside This Is England and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters, who also starred in This Is England.

The video follows a single mother who steals from a shop to give her children a good Christmas.

Jude and Sienna’s mum Kim said: ‘We signed Sienna up to AM Kids Agency because she really enjoys dancing and we thought it would bring her some confidence as well.

‘Her agent called us and said she needed photos of Sienna and asked us if she had a sibling who was confident as well. I said yes even though Jude isn’t very confident but the next week we were off on a train to London for them to star in Noel Gallagher’s music video.

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters with Jude and Sienna Salter from Baffins behind the scenes at the filming of Noel Gallagher's latest music video

‘I couldn’t believe it and thought it was so exciting but I don't think the kids really knew who he was so they were more chilled about it all.’

Jude, 10, and Sienna, six, went to a housing estate in London and were waiting in a room ready for filming when their co-stars came in.

Kim, 35, said: ‘We were sat in a room and in strolls Stephen Graham dressed as Santa and says “hi Jude, hi Sienna”. It was surreal and I was so starstruck.

‘Then I was chatting to a woman who I thought was one of the crew and then it turned out to be Stephen’s wife Hannah who was also in the video.

Jude and Sienna Salter during the filming for Noel Gallagher's latest music video

‘It was such an amazing experience for the kids and we were all so excited to watch it yesterday when it went live on YouTube. It was really strange because we hadn’t heard the music when they did the video so we weren’t sure how it would all come together.’

Jude has now joined his sister at the agency based in London.

Agent Adele Moss said: ‘It is great that children can have the opportunity to be involved in the creative arts.’

Kim, who used to be a member of theatre group Portsmouth Players added: ‘We have a theatrical family and it is lovely that these two are getting involved as well.

‘Everyone said they were both great and although Jude was nervous before, they said he was a complete natural. Not bad for their first job!’

Video director Dan Cadan said: ‘This isn’t an anti-Christmas video, quite the opposite. We wanted to highlight the plight that can affect people, especially around Christmas.

‘The pressures from commercial bombardment and a consumerist society, for a single parent who will stop at nothing to ensure their kids feel the magic that so many take for granted.

‘We hope this fills you with Christmas cheer, and strikes chord enough for you to raise a glass to those less fortunate but equally as deserving.’