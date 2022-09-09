Portsmouth's Muslim community offers condolences to the royal family

Mourners left flowers and messages for Queen Elizabeth outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

In a shared statement, community leaders said: ‘Indeed we belong to God and indeed to Him do we return. (Noble Quran 2:156).

We convey our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Royal family and the Nation mourning the death of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. At this sad time for our country our thoughts are with the Royal family.

Our prayers are with all those grieving this loss.’

The signatories to the statement include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mufti Liakoth Ali, Imam of Portsmouth Muslim Academy, Portsmouth

Hafiz Mawlana Sheikh Md Golam Rahman Naeem, Imam of Portsmouth Jami Mosque and Islamic Centre

Masum Ahmed, Chairman, Jami Mosque and Islamic Centre, Portsmouth

Ali Ibrahimi, Chairman, Imam Hussain Islamic Centre, Portsmouth Afghan Community

Samuj Ali, Vice President, Central Mosque, Portsmouth

Sheikh MD. Azharul Islam Khan, Imam Central Mosque, Portsmouth

Umair Raza Khan, President, UKIM Peace Centre, Portsmouth

Mohammad Jawad Fayazi, President, Imam Ali Centre, Southampton Afghani Shia Association

Sheikh Fazle Abbas Datoo, Imam of Al Mahdi Centre, Wessex Jamaat.

It was announced that the Queen had died early on Thursday evening. She was at Balmoral, surrounded by her immediate family.

At 96 she had been on the throne for 70 years, making her Britain’s longest ever serving monarch. The UK has now entered 10 days of mourning.