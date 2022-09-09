Portsmouth's Muslim community offers condolences to the royal family
THE local Muslim community has extended its condolences to the royal family following the death of the Queen.
In a shared statement, community leaders said: ‘Indeed we belong to God and indeed to Him do we return. (Noble Quran 2:156).
We convey our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Royal family and the Nation mourning the death of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. At this sad time for our country our thoughts are with the Royal family.
Our prayers are with all those grieving this loss.’
The signatories to the statement include:
Most Popular
-
1
The death of the Queen: 'We owe her a debt we can never repay', head of the Royal Navy says as Portsmouth prepares for a 117-gun salute
-
2
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking ex-partner in her own home
-
3
The Queen: Portsmouth City Council leaders offer tributes after monarch's death
-
4
Portsmouth Guildhall cancels sold-out Joe Lycett comedy performance last minute due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
5
The Queen: Vigil to be held in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square today
Mufti Liakoth Ali, Imam of Portsmouth Muslim Academy, Portsmouth
Hafiz Mawlana Sheikh Md Golam Rahman Naeem, Imam of Portsmouth Jami Mosque and Islamic Centre
Masum Ahmed, Chairman, Jami Mosque and Islamic Centre, Portsmouth
Read More
Ali Ibrahimi, Chairman, Imam Hussain Islamic Centre, Portsmouth Afghan Community
Samuj Ali, Vice President, Central Mosque, Portsmouth
Sheikh MD. Azharul Islam Khan, Imam Central Mosque, Portsmouth
Umair Raza Khan, President, UKIM Peace Centre, Portsmouth
Mohammad Jawad Fayazi, President, Imam Ali Centre, Southampton Afghani Shia Association
Sheikh Fazle Abbas Datoo, Imam of Al Mahdi Centre, Wessex Jamaat.
It was announced that the Queen had died early on Thursday evening. She was at Balmoral, surrounded by her immediate family.
At 96 she had been on the throne for 70 years, making her Britain’s longest ever serving monarch. The UK has now entered 10 days of mourning.
Her eldest son has now become King Charles III and the proclamation of his accession will take place on Saturday at St James’s Palace.