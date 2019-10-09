Have your say

Eins zwei drei it’s time to grab your steins and dust down your lederhosen as a German beer festival is coming to Portsmouth.

The inaugural Portsvaria Oktoberfest will bring a taste of Bavaria to the English coastline with a range of beers, bratwursts and live music to enjoy.

The event was announced last month, after it was revealed the one run by the team behind Victorious will not return this year due to a busy schedule for organisers.

If you are thinking of getting in the Oompah spirit and plan on attending the Portsvaria Oktoberfest here’s what you need to know:

Where does it take place?

The first Portsvaria Oktoberfest will be held at the Pyramids in Southsea.

When is it?

It will take place on Saturday (October 12) and will be split in two sessions.

The first will run between 12.30pm and 4.30pm, while the second will take place from 7pm until 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you are planning on going to the Portsvaria Oktoberfest this weekend but haven’t got your tickets yet – well they are still available online.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Tickets cost £10.50 for each of the sessions – either the afternoon or the evening one – and they include a free souvenir glass and free pint of ABK Hell on arrival.

If you purchase them online there is also a transaction fee which will apply.

You can also call BH Live Tickets on 0300 500 0595 to buy tickets.

Will there be food and drink?

It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without copious amount of beer and as it is an 18 plus event there will be a range of German-style brews to get you in the Bavarian spirit, but there will also be soft drinks available.

There will also be German themed food – so expect bratwursts.

You will be required to bring ID.

Is there going to be live music?

Ja, it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without a band to encourage you to get drinking and singing.

Live oompah band, The Bavarian Strollers, will provide the soundtrack to the event and to help to get you dancing down the aisles.

Should I come in fancy dress?

Fancy dress is optional but encouraged and there will be a prize for the best dressed.

So if you have a lederhosen it might be worth putting it on before you head down to the Pyramids.

