Positive comments flood in for Gosport students donating time to help the community

SUPPORTIVE students gave a day of their time to help out in the community and raise money for charity.

Introduced in 2012, Donate a Day at Bay House Sixth Form gives students a chance to help causes close to their hearts or get involved in community projects.

Students from Bay House Sixth form spent a day helping at the Rainbow Centre in Fareham for Donate a Day

The school used to hold a charities month but found the same events kept running, so decided to help in a different way.

Linsey Wark, deputy head of sixth form, said: ‘We thought it would be good for students to go out into the community and give their time rather than money, it makes the students aware of what’s going on in the community.’

Each tutor group spent the day helping at places including Haslar Memorial Garden, Northcott House care home, Heathfield School, the Rainbow Centre and picking up litter along Stokes Bay.

Positive comments flooded in from the groups which hosted the students, describing the teenagers as a credit to the school and good role models.

Students from Bay House Sixth Form spent the day litter picking at Stokes Bay beach for Donate a Day

Some of the students spent the day packing bags with the Gosportarians at ASDA and collecting charity funds.

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians said: ‘The group were impeccable, along with their tutor Adam Mannery and the total collected was £200.58 which will be spent on food for the Gosport and Fareham Basics foodbank.’

Throughout the year, Bay House School and Sixth Form holds various events to raise funds for charity. So far this year, staff and students have raised £3,972.82 for charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Save The Children and Papyrus.