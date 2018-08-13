Postcode lottery win of £5,000 for five neighbours in Fareham

FIVE neighbours have woken up to the news that their postcode had scooped them a cash prize.

The Moody Road residents with a postcode of PO14 2NR won the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize of £1,000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson offered his congratulations.

He said: ‘Well done to our winners in Fareham today – what a great start to the week for them.

‘I’m sure they’ll all enjoy spending their winnings.’A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £330 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One good cause close to the winners that players have supported is Marvels and Meltdowns, which was awarded £3,896 last year to support families who have children with autism or ADHD.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​