Power cut in Waterlooville leaves homes across five postcodes without electricity

HOMES across five postcodes in Waterlooville are currently without electricity because of a power fault.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks received a report of the incident at 9.46am.

Five postcodes have been affected by the fault

It is currently affecting four different streets – Briar Gardens (PO7 5AH), Stakes Road(PO7 5NR and PO7 5NU), Jacqueline Avenue (PO7 5NX) and Kennedy Close (PO7 5NZ).

The fault causing the outage is not yet known, but SSEN has said on its website it expects to restore power at 10.40am.

An SSEN spokespersoman said on its website: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference 'FG1863'.’