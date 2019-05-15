Power cuts affect homeowners in Waterlooville and Southsea

POWER cuts in Waterlooville have left homeowners without power for eight hours.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks reported the loss of power this morning at 9.19am with PO7 7SB, PO8 8RJ and PO8 8RS.

Residents in Southsea have also been affected by a power cut since 3.35pm. The postcodes affected are PO5 3BZ, PO5 3HP, PO5 3HR, PO5 3LB and PO5 3LS.

In regards to the Waterlooville power cut a statement on the SSEN website read: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference 'FH3982'’

For Southsea residents the reference is 'FH4256'.

