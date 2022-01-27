Picture: Sarah Standing (080219-843)

Residents in Eastney and Milton were plunged into darkness after 8pm yesterday.

Energy supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) noted the issue at 8.30pm and reported that engineers were en route to fix the problem.

SSEN has since confirmed it has been resolved.

They said: ‘All supplies have now been restored.

‘If you are still without power, please send us a DM with your full address and postcode so we can investigate further.’

It comes just days after a power cut hit nearby homes in Southsea over the weekend.

If you are still experiencing issues send SSEN a direct message via their Twitter account or call 105 or visit ssen.co.uk/Home.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron