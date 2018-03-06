Praise for kind teacher

Have your say

A TEACHER from Portsmouth has received praise for her voluntary work helping women across the world.

Debbie Lucas, a humanities teacher at Admiral Lord Nelson school, has taught children at Darul Arkamm School in The Gambia, and has been hailed for her championing of young students overseas.

With the One Campaign, Debbie will go to Parliament this week as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

She said: ‘All around the world, women are far more likely to be poor than men, especially in developing countries.

‘It has to be challenged and it has to change.

‘I’m looking forward to meeting and hearing about the amazing work these other women have been involved in.’