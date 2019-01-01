Praise from the top for councillor made MBE months after suffering a stroke

THE LEADER of Hampshire County Council praised a member made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours for 2019.

Councillor Peter Edgar from Alverstoke received the award for services to education and the community in Gosport.

Cllr Edgar sits as the executive member for education on Hampshire County Council (HCC) and served as the Mayor of Gosport and as leader of its borough council.

HCC leader Roy Perry dubbed Cllr Edgar’s honour ‘so richly deserved’ and said ‘no one has rendered such exemplary service to the community’.

It comes after Cllr Edgar suffered a stroke in February, affecting his ability to speak and carry out council duties.

Now on the mend, he has thanked ‘outstanding’ medical professionals at Queen Alexandra Hospital who have seen him on his road to recovery and this award.

Cllr Edgar said: ‘Thanks to these people I have made tremendous progress. Treatment is going extremely well and I have been able to recover from a point when I couldn’t speak clearly at all.’

In Saturday’s newspaper we reported Cllr Edgar had been awarded an OBE, not made an MBE. We are pleased to set the record straight and apologise for any confusion caused.