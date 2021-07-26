The celebration is a women-led, ecumenical event and is organised by an international, inter-church movement.

World Day of Prayer is celebrated in more than 170 countries, and was marked by the community at St George’s Church in Waterlooville on Friday.

More than 50 people attended the celebration at the St George’s Walk church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Day of Prayer at St George's Church. Ruth Loveman and Rosina Clark, seated. From left to right standing: Pat Knowles, Dorothy Pople, Margaret Symonds, Norma Gibney, and Elizabeth White. In front is Mandy Masson.

Elizabeth White, who lives in Cowplain, is the co-ordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee for several local churches.

In her work, the Sacred Heart Church attendee liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.

Elizabeth said: ‘We had singing accompanied on the organ, readings and meditations.

‘Tea and cakes followed in the hall.’

The annual service has this year been prepared by women of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Women, men, and children of all ages are called on to ‘build a strong foundation’ and live in unity, love, and peace.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron