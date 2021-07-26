Prayer celebration at Waterlooville church connects community with worshippers around the world
A WATERLOOVILLE church hosted a postponed World Day of Prayer celebration, connecting with other worshippers around the world.
The celebration is a women-led, ecumenical event and is organised by an international, inter-church movement.
World Day of Prayer is celebrated in more than 170 countries, and was marked by the community at St George’s Church in Waterlooville on Friday.
More than 50 people attended the celebration at the St George’s Walk church.
Elizabeth White, who lives in Cowplain, is the co-ordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee for several local churches.
Read More
In her work, the Sacred Heart Church attendee liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.
Elizabeth said: ‘We had singing accompanied on the organ, readings and meditations.
‘Tea and cakes followed in the hall.’
The annual service has this year been prepared by women of the Republic of Vanuatu.
Women, men, and children of all ages are called on to ‘build a strong foundation’ and live in unity, love, and peace.