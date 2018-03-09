Prestigious award for franchisee goes to Fareham mother-of-two

Mother-of-two Louise Richardson has received the award of Franchisee of the Year at the Creation Station conference, for her work at The Creation Station in Fareham.

The awards were announced as part of the conference’s gala evening at Cadburys House in Bristol last month.

The Creation Station aims to inspire people’s imaginations through fun and educational arts and crafts experiences, with sessions for newborns to people aged in their 90s.

Louise said: ‘I am so delighted and proud to have won the award, although a little shocked as well.

‘I have worked incredibly hard over the last three-and-a-half years to launch, grow and develop my business, from initially running classes just for babies and toddlers, to now also running classes for newborn babies, school-aged children and adults, as well as birthday parties and event entertainment.

‘I love inspiring so many children to be creative – I was also awarded a silver pin for inspiring over 3,000 children last year – and being able to offer them the opportunities to use their imagination in a safe and friendly environment,’ she added.

Sarah Cressall, founder of The Creation Station, said: ‘Louise is a real inspiration to both her community and our whole network for her dedication, passion and inspiring imagination in the local community.

‘I am very proud of all of our Creation Station family, so judging the awards is really tough.

‘Each year our 124 franchise owners are becoming more and more successful and the calibre is really high.’

For more information call 01329 339492.