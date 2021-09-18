Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales pictured attending the official commissioning ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales on December 10, 2019 in Portsmouth. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The ‘Imaginary Places’ event is taking place at Portsmouth Central Library, in Guildhall Square, at 2pm on Saturday, October 2.

The afternoon features poet, Chris Tutton, reading from his poetry, and harpist Anne Denholm's musical interpretation of the prose.

Chris is the critically-acclaimed and award-winning author of seven collections of poetry. While Anne previously served as the official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2015 to 2019 and in 2020 was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.

Councillor Ben Dowling, Portsmouth’s culture chief, said: ‘This free event is open to all and a beautiful opportunity to be transported to imaginary places as you listen to the collaborative performance of harpist Anne Denholm and poet Chris Tutton.’