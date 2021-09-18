Prince Charles's former harpist to show off her skills at free poetry show in Portsmouth
PRINCE Charles’s former official harpist will be joining a free Portsmouth poetry event.
The ‘Imaginary Places’ event is taking place at Portsmouth Central Library, in Guildhall Square, at 2pm on Saturday, October 2.
The afternoon features poet, Chris Tutton, reading from his poetry, and harpist Anne Denholm's musical interpretation of the prose.
Chris is the critically-acclaimed and award-winning author of seven collections of poetry. While Anne previously served as the official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2015 to 2019 and in 2020 was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.
Councillor Ben Dowling, Portsmouth’s culture chief, said: ‘This free event is open to all and a beautiful opportunity to be transported to imaginary places as you listen to the collaborative performance of harpist Anne Denholm and poet Chris Tutton.’
For tickets call 023 9268 8064, see https://portsmouth.spydus.co.uk/events or visit a city library.