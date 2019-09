The four-year-old follows in the footsteps of big brother Prince George, who has been attending Thomas's Battersea for the past two years. Charlotte arrived with her family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and George by car as other parents dropped off their children at the south London school.

Helen Haslem (right), head of the lower school greets Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London. Aaron Chown/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

Princess Charlotte, as she arrives for her first day at school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Aaron Chown/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

Princess Charlotte, waves as she arrives for her first day at school Aaron Chown/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

Princess Charlotte, hides behind her mother the Duchess of Cambridge as she arrives for her first day at school Aaron Chown/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

View more