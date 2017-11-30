Printmaking course set to commence early next year

Have your say

A FIVE week course run by a textiles designer will aim to bring the art of printmaking to the masses.

Havant-based art studio Making Space will be hosting the course early next year, with studio tenant Kathryn Green at the helm.

Printmaking – creating printed and dyed textile pieces – is one of Kathryn’s specialities, with her work informed by her travels around the world.

Participants will explore the extensive possibilities of textile making, setting their own project using the techniques learned.

The course starts on January 11, and costs £145. To book your place call (023) 9247 2491.