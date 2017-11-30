Search

Printmaking course set to commence early next year

From left: Air Commodore Alan Opie from the Royal Air Force; Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson; Anglican Bishop of Portsmouth the Rev Christopher Foster; The Rev Ian Stevenson and Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock signing the Armed Forces Covenant at Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We’re committed to supporting our troops’ says Portsmouth Diocese

Rachel Maddocks School in Waterlooville receive the Best School Award from Council Leader Cllr Donna Jones

Qualifications give young people a confidence boost

A FIVE week course run by a textiles designer will aim to bring the art of printmaking to the masses.

Havant-based art studio Making Space will be hosting the course early next year, with studio tenant Kathryn Green at the helm.

Printmaking – creating printed and dyed textile pieces – is one of Kathryn’s specialities, with her work informed by her travels around the world.

Participants will explore the extensive possibilities of textile making, setting their own project using the techniques learned.

The course starts on January 11, and costs £145. To book your place call (023) 9247 2491.