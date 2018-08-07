Public speaking group show they can talk the talk

A CLUB is celebrating after helping over 250 people to speak in public.

Solent Speakers based in Fareham has helped people with a fear of public speaking prepare for wedding toasts, eulogies and for award ceremonies.

Chair Robin Chawner started the group in 1996 after a friend invited him along to another speakers group and he has since set up five groups and had great success including with their Prince’s Trust programme.

Robin said: ‘In the Prince’s Trust programme Sally (pseudonym) made one of the most impressive amounts of progress.

‘At the end of the programme she was asked what skills she had developed and how she felt.

‘She said “I started off with “I can’t” then I moved to “I can” and ended with “I will”.’

In addition to improving the skills of individuals Solent Speakers has partnered with local organisations to help their staff and customers when it comes to effective public speaking and communications.

Amongst charities helped have been the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), St Wilfred’s Hospice, Homestart and Eye Contact, which helps people with sight problems in Ubekistan, as well as in producing a communications workshop which was attended by the employees of the social enterprise known as ‘The Rainbow Trust’.

For more information visit solent-speakers.org.uk