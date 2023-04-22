News you can trust since 1877
Public told to call 999 if they see 6ft 4in missing man

The public has been told to call 999 if they see a 6ft 4in missing man.

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read

Benjamin Barton, 37, from Southampton, was reported missing after he was last seen at about 1.30pm on Wednesday. He is believed to still be in the Southampton area but has been known to travel by train to London.

Benjamin is described as white, about 6ft4in tall with a slim build. He was possibly wearing green cargo trousers.

Missing Benjamin Barton. Pic Hants policeMissing Benjamin Barton. Pic Hants police
‘Please call 999 quoting reference 44230157516,’ police said.

