Puppy dies from heart attack after being 'frightened by fireworks' - National

A devastated pet owner has claimed that her puppy died from a heart attack after being frightened by fireworks.

Susan Paterson, posting about the incident in the Facebook group Wombwell Wise, said that Molly, an 18-week old terrier, died after being terrified due to ‘loud bangs’ going off in the area in South Yorkshire.

She is urging people to sign a petition calling for restrictions on fireworks.

Sky News reports that she wrote: ‘Please think of the animals. Molly was only 18 weeks old and died of FRIGHT caused by fireworks.

‘Thanks for all your comments. We are still trying to make sense of what happened. Dreading the fireworks again tonight.

‘Molly may be gone but she will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts.’

A petition calling for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the general public has been signed more than 240,000 times.

It was launched by Elizabeth Jayne Harden, who wrote: ‘Every year more and more people, animals and wildlife get hurt by fireworks.

‘There are enough organised firework groups around for us to still enjoy fireworks safely so please help me stop the needless sale of them to the public.

‘The noise from fireworks causes a great amount of fear, stress and anxiety in wild animals.’

Sainsbury’s announced last month that it would not be selling fireworks in any of its stores in Portsmouth and across the rest of the UK.

