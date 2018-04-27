Purple flower appeal for Fareham teacher’s memorial

STUDENTS and staff are appealing for flower donations to create a memorial for a Fareham teacher who died this year.

Helen Lloyd was a house progress leader at The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham and died in late January after a short illness, having been admitted to hospital in December.

Henry Cort Community College pupils starting on the flower memorial

The secondary school is now asking for plant donations to help the students create a purple flower memorial border in tribute to Mrs Lloyd’s favourite colour.

A school spokeswoman said: ‘News of Mrs Lloyd’s death in January was received with great sadness by the college community but it is a testimony to the strength of relationships which brought Henry Cort together.

‘The love and care expressed for Mrs Lloyd’s family and the college was indeed humbling and we will be forever grateful to staff, students, families and friends for the way they have supported each other at such a difficult time.

‘We are appealing for donations of purple flowering shrubs or plants which can be left outside reception.’

Tributes laid for House Progress Leader, Mrs Helen Lloyd

Mrs Lloyd had worked at the school since September 2012, leading the Behaviour Team and as Victorious House Progress Leader since April 2014.

Before that, she worked for Hampshire County Council’s Inclusion Service and the school has nominated her for a Hampshire Teacher Award.

A school spokeswoman added: ‘We are pleased to announce the shortlisting and judging panel considered all of the nominations carefully, and made a determination to shortlist Mrs Lloyd for the Education & Inclusion Award.’

The school is also raising money for Myositis UK and has so far nearly £850 of their £1,000 target.

To donate please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/the-henry-cort-community-college.

Plant donations are to be left outside the school’s main reception.