Pyramids Centre in Southsea to be closed for two days during D-Day 75 events next week

Have your say

A leisure centre in Southsea will be closed for two days next week during the major D-Day anniversary celebrations.

The Pyramids Centre in Clarence Esplanade will be shut on Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5.

Pyramids Centre, Southsea

Portsmouth will be the national focal point of the D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations in the UK.

A ceremony is set to take place on Southsea Common on June 5 which will be attended by the Queen, the Prime Minister, the US President and other major world leaders.

READ MORE: D-Day 75: Parking and how to get to Portsmouth ceremony by car, train, coach and sea

Security in the city will be heightened for the event. with large parts of the common fenced off from public access as well as road closures.

The Pyramids Centre is included in these road closures which will come into place on June 4 and as a result will be shut.

The leisure centre's car park will also be closed from 12.01am on Monday, June 3.

In a post on Facebook, the Pyramids Centre wrote: ‘Alternative facilities and activities are available at Eastney, Mountbatten, Charter and Wimbledon - details available at bhliveactive.org.uk.

READ MORE: D-Day 75: Full list of road closures in Portsmouth confirmed for during D-Day 75 anniversary celebrations

'If you have a swimming lesson or activity booked during this time we will be contacting you about your options.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’

D-Day 75 events will run throughout the city from June 1 until June 9.

With a free fireworks display scheduled to take place on Southsea Common on Saturday, June 8.