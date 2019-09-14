Pyramids leisure centre in Southsea closed for three days - due to flying beetles

A Southsea leisure centre has been unexpectedly closed.

The Pyramids in Southsea is now due to be closed until Tuesday morning after flying beetles got into the air conditioning vents, meaning that the building will have to be fumigated.

A statement placed on Facebook by the centre says: ‘Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Pyramids Centre is temporarily closed.

‘At this present time we are looking at reopening on Tuesday morning at 8am. If we are able to open any sooner we will let you know.

‘Pyramids Plaza remains open as usual.

We apologise for any inconvenience and if you’d like to speak with us, please give us a call on 023 9320 0330.’

Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for leisure Steve Pitt said that it was due to flying beetles swarming along the seafront, which had affected several business this summer.

He said: ‘Flying beetles have got in through the ducts and the site has to be fumigated.’

Anyone with swimming lessons or other activities booked at the Pyramids over the next few days will be contacted by staff.