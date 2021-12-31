Portsmouth couple Vivienne and David were able to marry with just 24 hours’ notice this year thanks to the hard work of family liaison officer Leane Stevenson.

David, 61, came into hospital with a suspected stroke but received the devastating news that he had tumours on his brain.

Family liaison officer volunteer at QA Hospital Leane Stevenson

Vivienne, 58, said: ‘We weren’t sure if he had days or weeks to live. One of his dying wishes was for him and myself to be married and this is where we met Leane in the hospital who took all our worries away.

‘Leane came down to help us with some paperwork and from the moment we met her she became everything we needed.’

Sadly David died shortly afterwards.

50-year-old Leane, who lives in Emsworth, said: ‘I am proud to be part of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust as I am part of a team of caring and kind hearted people who want to help and make a difference.

David and Vivienne Wilson from Portsmouth

‘Being involved with Vivienne and David was an immense privilege and knowing that we achieved a wedding in very difficult times fills me with a great sense of pride.’

