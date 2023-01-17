The park will be launching their latest idea on January 21, at 10am and a team of volunteers for the trail collective have been working on putting it all together.

Dan Cooper, Queen Elizabeth Country Park trail collective volunteer, said: ‘It is great to see how the volunteers can impact mountain biking at QECP. It is to get more people involved in mountain biking, especially young children and women who can cut their teeth on a trail this size.

The mountain biking trail at Queen Elizabeth Country Park will be opening at the weekend.

‘The QECP trail collective, which is a group of volunteers, started work in February last year so that was to create the trail which is about 300 metres long and since February they have completely built that trail so it has been ten eleven months to get to where we are.’

The process of turning the woodland space into a mountain biking area consisted of sweeping debris out of the way and chalking out the trail. After this was done, there were then 90 tonnes of the surface that had to be compacted down and set in place.

