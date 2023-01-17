News you can trust since 1877
Queen Elizabeth Country Park will be launching their latest mountain biking trail

BEGINNER mountain bikers will have a place to practise as a country park launches a new track.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 1:59pm

The Queen Elizabeth Country Park is officially launching a brand new 300 metre mountain biking track which has been designed to encourage more young people and women to get involved in the sport.

The park will be launching their latest idea on January 21, at 10am and a team of volunteers for the trail collective have been working on putting it all together.

Dan Cooper, Queen Elizabeth Country Park trail collective volunteer, said: ‘It is great to see how the volunteers can impact mountain biking at QECP. It is to get more people involved in mountain biking, especially young children and women who can cut their teeth on a trail this size.

The mountain biking trail at Queen Elizabeth Country Park will be opening at the weekend.
‘The QECP trail collective, which is a group of volunteers, started work in February last year so that was to create the trail which is about 300 metres long and since February they have completely built that trail so it has been ten eleven months to get to where we are.’

The country park received funding, which has gone into making the area a better place to cycle.

The process of turning the woodland space into a mountain biking area consisted of sweeping debris out of the way and chalking out the trail. After this was done, there were then 90 tonnes of the surface that had to be compacted down and set in place.

The trail is hoped to get more families outside as well as encouraging them to take up mountain biking.

