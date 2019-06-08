Oscar-winner Olivia Colman said she is ‘totally thrilled’ to be made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours, while stage actor Simon Russell Beale is knighted.

Elvis Costello, 64, and former frontman of The Undertones Feargal Sharkey, 60, are both made OBEs, accepting establishment endorsements far from their punk roots.

Elvis Costello

Archibald Boyd Tunnock, 86, who created the Tunnock's Teacake in 1956, said he is 'deeply honoured' to be knighted, adding: ‘When you get to my age, very few things surprise you but this certainly did and I am deeply honoured and grateful to Her Majesty the Queen.’

Colman, 45, who won the best actress Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite earlier this year and will play Queen Elizabeth II in the third series of The Crown, is honoured for services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

She told the Press Association: ‘I'm totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be - and hopefully now will be. It's such an honour.’

Beale, one of the most acclaimed stars of British theatre, is knighted for services to drama after a career spanning four decades.

Bear Grylls

He said: ‘It is a very great honour and I think my mother, were she alive, would be very proud.’

Actress Cush Jumbo, 33, who is best known for starring in the US legal drama series The Good Wife, is made an OBE, while the honours list also recognises those involved with the wave of worldwide success for the British TV industry.

Blue Planet and Planet Earth producer Alistair Fothergill and Andrew Harries, chief executive and co-founder of Left Bank Pictures - the production firm behind The Crown - both receive OBEs.

Richard Williams, boss of Northern Ireland Screen, which is best known for its involvement in the making of Game Of Thrones, is also made an OBE for services to the country's screen industries.

He said: ‘I am delighted to accept this award, which I see as a celebration of the tremendous value to Northern Ireland from the growth of the screen industries here and also recognition of the part that all my colleagues at Northern Ireland Screen have played in that success story.’

There are CBEs for author Joanna Trollope and Jack Reacher novelist Lee Child, who said: ‘Someone read my books and enjoyed them enough to put my name forward for this great honour, which in itself is all a writer could ask for.’

One of Britain's most successful novelists, Sarah Waters, who is famed for her raunchy novels featuring lesbian protagonists, including Tipping The Velvet and Fingersmith, said she is ‘delighted and a little bit dazed’ at being made an OBE for services to literature.

Journalist and broadcaster Dan Snow, 40, becomes an MBE, while adventurer and television star Bear Grylls, 44, is made an OBE.

The chief Scout, who is recognised for services to young people, the media and charity, said: ‘This really is a huge honour and it's something, if I'm honest, that I never expected to happen.

‘But I really do feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers.’

British-Sri Lankan rapper MIA, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, 43, and Andrew Roachford, the singer-songwriter behind the band Roachford, are made MBEs for services to music.

Roachford said: ‘To be recognised for the work you're doing, which is also your passion, from such a high level, is indeed an honour.’

Griff Rhys Jones, who became a household name in the 1980s with Not The Nine O'Clock News, receives an OBE for services to the National Civic Society Movement, charity and entertainment.

Along with the famous names, the list also celebrates the efforts of those working to improve people's lives.

Nimco Ali and Dr Leyla Hussein, who have both dedicated their time to campaigning against female genital mutilation (FGM) after being subjected to the practice as children, are made OBEs.

Sonia Watson, the chief executive of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, is made an OBE for her work helping disadvantaged people from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds to pursue a career in architecture - the chosen career of the murdered teenager.

Some 15 foster carers who have looked after more than 1,000 children between them are made MBEs, while seven Holocaust survivors receive British Empire Medals (BEMs).

Of the 1,073 people honoured across the UK in this year's list, 47 per cent are women - slightly down on some previous lists - while 10.4 per cent come from a BAME background - the highest ever, by a small margin, in the Queen's Birthday Honours, although the figure was 12 per cent in this year's New Year Honours list.

The oldest recipient is John Haymen, 100, who receives a BEM for services to the community in Binsted and Alton, Hampshire.

The youngest person honoured is 17-year-old Richard Collins, who is also given a BEM for services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Rachel Whiteread, the first woman to win the Turner Prize in 1993 with her life-sized concrete cast of a condemned terraced house, becomes a dame.

Opera director David Pountney said he is ‘delighted’ to be knighted, and he thanked singers, musicians, composers, librettists and backstage staff.

The fields of science and medicine are well represented on the list, with Professor Mark Caulfield knighted for services to the 100,000 genomes project.

The Queen Mary University professor said: ‘I am deeply honoured and thank every one of those who made this possible.’

Laura Lee, chief executive of charity Maggie's, is made a dame for services to cancer patients, while Professor Kevin Fong, a television presenter and consultant anaesthetist at University College Hospital, is made an OBE.

Former Network Rail programme director Simon Blanchflower is made a CBE despite last year's controversy surrounding the same honour being awarded to the outgoing head of the organisation, Mark Carne, in the midst of rail disruption.

Serial entrepreneur Stuart Marks, who has given more than £160,000 to the Conservative Party, is awarded a CBE for voluntary political service.

Mr Marks, a senior treasurer of the Conservative Party, where he works on a voluntary basis, said he had been awarded the honour in recognition of his fundraising work, not because of the money he had given to the party.

Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb and Labour MP George Howarth were awarded knighthoods, while Jacqueline Foster, Deputy Leader of the Conservative MEPs, is awarded a damehood, having not stood in the May European elections.

Tim Warren, the former Conservative leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council who lost his seat in a Liberal Democrat landslide in May, is awarded a CBE.

Andrew Parker, the head of MI5, is knighted for public service, and MI6 chief Alex Younger receives a knighthood for services to national security.

Sir Michael Burton, head of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal - the body which keeps an eye on the spies - receives an upgrade on his honour, becoming a GBE.

Sara Thornton, former chair of the National Police Chief's Council, said she was "delighted and humbled" to be made a dame, as she led the way in honours for services to policing.

The Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner said: ‘It was a privilege to serve the public as a police officer for over 30 years, often challenging but always rewarding.’

Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall is made an MBE for services to golf, while former QPR manager Chris Ramsay is recognised with the same honour for services to football and diversity in sport.

Ramsay, who has played and coached in every division of the football league, has been a champion for British black and minority ethnic coaches and he said he hopes his award will ‘open doors for other people’.