Queen's Birthday Honours: Gosport civil servant dedicated to support for people with disabilities is made an MBE
A CIVIL servant on a mission to create an inclusive environment for disabled people in the workplace has been made an MBE.
As a civil servant of 33 years, Suzanne Nicola Reeves from Gosport has spent the last 17 years helping colleagues with disabilities find their feet in the workplace, all in a voluntary capacity and on top of her usual duties and responsibilities.
Throughout this period Suzanne, known as Sue, has chaired the Office for National Statistics' Disability Group, has helped to establish the LGBT network and is a mental health ally at work, supporting staff across the department.
Sue’s impact is not only contained to the Office for National Statistics, where she works in Titchfield. As chairman of the Civil Service Disability Network, Sue has worked to make sure the network is strong and a voice for disabled staff in the civil service.
Sue, 52, who has been made an MBE, said: 'I feel extremely honoured to receive this award and will continue to work to make the civil service an even more inclusive environment going forward.'