As a civil servant of 33 years, Suzanne Nicola Reeves from Gosport has spent the last 17 years helping colleagues with disabilities find their feet in the workplace, all in a voluntary capacity and on top of her usual duties and responsibilities.

Throughout this period Suzanne, known as Sue, has chaired the Office for National Statistics' Disability Group, has helped to establish the LGBT network and is a mental health ally at work, supporting staff across the department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Nicola Reeves from Gosport has been made an MBE

Sue’s impact is not only contained to the Office for National Statistics, where she works in Titchfield. As chairman of the Civil Service Disability Network, Sue has worked to make sure the network is strong and a voice for disabled staff in the civil service.

Sue, 52, who has been made an MBE, said: 'I feel extremely honoured to receive this award and will continue to work to make the civil service an even more inclusive environment going forward.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron