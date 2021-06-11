A British Empire Medal has been awarded to Pete Barty, from Fareham, who has raised more than £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since his own cancer diagnosis in 2009.

Dad-of-two Pete was diagnosed with primary bone cancer in his late thirties, which left him with a permanent disability in his right shoulder and a huge determination to give back to charity.

Pete, 49, said: ‘I got such great support from Macmillan in hospital in Oxford. The support nurse I had there from the moment I got diagnosed was just brilliant. She was my rock and guardian angel.

Peter Barty is being awarded the British Empire Medal for his fundraising work for Macmillan Cancer Support

‘We just felt really looked after and cared for. I’m still in touch with her now. I immediately thought I wanted to do something to give something back and tangibly say thank you but equally I needed a focus for myself.’

In October 2011, Pete climbed Kilimanjaro for charity followed by the London Marathon in 2012 and trekking to Everest Base Camp in 2013.

He also ran from London to Brighton in 2014, climbing Toubkal in Morocco in 2015, and a number of other marathons and ultra-marathons for the cancer charity.

In 2016, he climbed three peaks in Khumu Valley, Nepal, which involved 30 days away from home and was a joint fundraiser for Macmillan and Gosport-based Harbour Cancer Support.

Pete sought therapy after his cancer treatments, and has now retrained to be a therapist alongside his day job as a civil engineer at Hampshire County Council.

He works closely with those affected by cancer in his therapist role, and also takes on public speaking as an ambassador for Macmillan.

He was the 2019 South West winner of Douglas Macmillan award due to his support for people living with cancer and his very honest and regular blogs on social media.

This award as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours came as a shock to Pete.

He said: ‘I opened my inbox and there was a very random email address. I think I had to read it three or four times.

‘I felt incredibly honoured, I felt emotional, humbled and proud. I have turned what I have been through round for the better and given something back.’

