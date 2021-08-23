Quiet Fareham cul-de-sac turns into vibrant community thanks to resident's quiz nights

The residents of Magpie Close in Fareham

During the vice-like grip of lockdown, families in Magpie Close kept their distance religiously; rarely speaking to those next door or even across the road. Several families were forced to stay isolated.

But in May 2020, 21- year old Jack Lines posted notes through local letterboxes inviting people to take part in a Zoom quiz night.

The Zoom on-line hosts were his parents Debbie and David.

‘In the autumn this year I’m going to Oxford to study for a Master’s degree about the English Renaissance,’ said Jack.

‘But last year I set the quiz ball rolling just because I thought it would be fun.’

There was a good response and Jack wrote the questions for the first couple of the weekly sessions. With a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from King’s College, London, already under his belt, Jack’s high brow questions caused much head scratching among the residents. The initial scores were abysmal.

Before long the Magpie quizzers became more and more enthusiastic. Householders took turns at being the quiz masters and started to write their own questions. Marks began to pick up and the sessions soon allowed the isolated families to really get to know each other.

This year, as the restrictions eased, families have started to get together, hosting the events in each others’ gardens. Come rain or shine the outdoor events now take place every week.

Residents have hosted a tea and cakes evening, three barbeques, a spicy chilli-con-carne evening, a cheese and wine night and even a lavish cream tea.

The age range of people in Magpie Close runs from teenagers to octogenarians.

‘Those families with young adults often fare better than the older empty nesters, but who cares? The brain teasers have become great social get-togethers,’ said happy quizzer Stuart Reed.