'Radio refuge' programme to soothe anxious pets as Guy Fawkes Night approaches

Have your say

FORMER BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull will host two ‘radio refuge’ programmes to keep anxious pets calm as Guy Fawkes Night approaches.

The Classic FM presenter and animal lover launched a special Pet Sounds show last year.

Turnbull is returning to keep pets relaxed as November 5 draws closer.

He has promised an even more soothing selection of music to keep pets and their owners calm in a season of fireworks.

Turnbull said: ‘We have created two programmes specifically for pets who may be nervous or anxious around Fireworks Night. I call this their radio refuge.

‘While the music on Classic FM is always relaxing, the selection we're planning is even more soothing.

‘I've been presenting to humans on Classic FM for the past three-and-half years, so I'm looking forward to some new four-legged listeners tuning in and enjoying the world's greatest music.’

Pet Sounds will return on November 2 and 5.