Radio presenter Alex Dyke, whose Bubblegum and Cheese show is moving to Express FM

Dyke’s Saturday morning show was replaced on the BBC station in May by ‘Clued Up’, presented by Lucy Ambache.

After hosting 'Bubblegum and Cheese' for 11 years, Dyke was moved to three night-time shows on Solent on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Now, after receiving huge backing from his listeners on Facebook, the 59-year-old is relaunching Bubblegum and Cheese on Hampshire-based station Express FM.

The show gets its first airing on Sunday between 11am and 2pm.

Dyke became known for playing a mixture of feelgood hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, often featuring bands like the Beatles, the Hollies, the Monkees, Sweet, Slade and T.Rex.

He first launched the show on Isle of Wight Radio in 2005 and it became so popular it ended up being networked to 17 other stations across the UK.

When the show was axed by Solent Dyke posted a heartfelt message on social media saying: ‘I’ve loved presenting the Saturday morning show. It’s been a huge part of my life for the last 11 years.’

Since its demise he has held a number of ‘Bubblegum and Cheese’' live events, including nights at The Concorde Club, in Eastleigh, and Shanklin Theatre, on the Isle of Wight.

Dyke, who began his career as a DJ at Shanklin Youth Club, on the Isle of Wight, in the 1970s said: ‘When the show went, I was overwhelmed by the support I received from listeners.

‘They were a really loyal audience and I’m delighted and very grateful that so many of them now tune into my weekend night time shows on Solent.

‘I’m really excited about getting Bubblegum and Cheese back on the airwaves. It was a huge part of my life and was always very much led by the music and the listeners.

‘Playing so many great songs from the '60s, '70s and '80’s will be great fun and now I can’t wait for the first show on Sunday.

‘I’m really thrilled to be bringing the show back home to commercial radio where it all started in 2005.

‘I’ve been a fan of Express FM now for a few years so as far as I’m concerned, we’re a perfect match.’