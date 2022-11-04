On Saturday November 5, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9 services will be decimated with half of all lines closed.

Trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days and will start later than normal on the following mornings. This will impact every railway company that operates to and from Portsmouth.

SEE ALSO: Railway company offering free travel for veterans and service personnel for Remembrance services

Portsmouth & Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

South Western Railway will be running a ‘severely limited service” only between London Waterloo and Basingstoke, Southampton, Windsor and Woking.

Much of the Southern Rail network will be shut down. Services which will run include those on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria.

Great Western Railway trains will also be extremely affected. No services will run on many routes, such as all those in Cornwall, branch lines in Devon, and between Cardiff and Swansea.