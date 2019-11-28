Rail union confirms strike action on South Western Railway will go ahead

A RAIL union has confirmed that strike action on South Western Railway starting on Monday and lasting throughout December will take place after talks broke down.

The RMT said South Western Railway ‘point-blank refused to show any serious movement’ over passenger safety and accessibility at the platform.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: ‘RMT is angry and frustrated that proposals guaranteeing the safety of the guard at the point of dispatch – which would have cost the company absolutely nothing – have been kicked back in our faces.’