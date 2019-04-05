Rawr! These magnificent LEGO dinosaurs have arrived at Marwell Zoo

Visitors to Marwell Zoo this Easter will get a first glimpse at the park’s latest eye-catching arrivals – a collection of LEGO dinosaurs.

The wildlife park, near Winchester, is displaying the life-like models across the 140-acre park from today until September 1.

Picture: Jason Brown

The models, built by Bordon-based company Bright Bricks, include a huge eight-metre long Tyrannosaurus rex which is the largest touring LEGO brick dinosaur model ever made.

Other highlights of BRICKOSAURS include a base camp where children can have fun and get inspired in the brick pits, and the chance to see Spike the new Stegosaurus mascot.

Sean Mannie, commercial director at Marwell Zoo, said: ‘BRICKOSAURS has been two years in the planning and it’s fantastic to see it all finally come to fruition. It’s a genuine world-first at Marwell Zoo and the “must-see” family day out for 2019.

“The event combines all the things younger and older guests will love; world-class animal experiences, dinosaurs in full technicolour and LEGO bricks, with even more to come.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

“We have around 36 BRICKOSAUR sculptures, in 16 displays around the zoo, from today and even more arriving for the summer holidays.

‘With our amazing Base Camp activity area and the return of the popular brick pits, there are plenty of reasons to keep coming back and our membership passes are even better value.’

The dinosaur sculptures took an estimated 969 days to build, and contained more than two million bricks.

Ed Diment, creative director at Bright Bricks, said: ‘We have never attempted anything on this scale before.

Picture: Laura Soothill

‘It is by far our biggest ever collection and now they are in place around Marwell Zoo, they look even more spectacular. We can’t wait to see the public’s reaction.’

Picture: Laura Soothill