Readers pay tribute to inspirational teenager Bethany Tiller who has died of cancer

READERS of The News have paid tribute to an inspirational teenager who touched the lives of many while battling cancer.

Bethany Tiller, 16, died last Friday after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December 2016.

The Cowplain School pupil had a bone marrow transplant last year in a bid to treat the cancer but it was unsuccessful.

Bethany died at her Denmead home surrounded by her parents David and Claire and siblings Jack and Charlotte.

Readers on our Facebook page paid their own tributes to Bethany - watch the video above to see some of them.

