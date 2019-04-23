VISITORS to Whiteley Shopping Centre were able to enjoy an Easter treat aside from buying chocolate eggs - with the chance to pet baby chicks.

The animals were part of the Longdown Mobile Farm pop-up attraction at the retail centre on Monday.

For no charge shoppers were able to hold the baby chicks, as well as pet goats, piglets, and two miniature donkeys.

Finnley Evans, 8, said it was was ‘amazing’ to feel the baby chickens fall asleep in his hand.

He said: 'The farm is really good - I really hope the chicks come back next year!'

All the animals were from Longdown Farm, in Ashurst, a former dairy farm that now operates as an activity centre where visitors can interact with the animals.

The mobile farm was set up three years ago, delivering a farm yard experience to schools, weddings, and more.

The animals will return to the Whiteley Shopping Centre in the summer.