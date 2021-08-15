St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-9)

Attendees queued up outside St Mary's Church before the doors to the ‘Big Weekend’ event opened at 10am yesterday

Inside, they were greeted with a cake stand, bric-a-brac and book stalls, and a tombola, amongst several other stalls.

Guests ate and drank outside in the sunshine on the grass and benches in the church’s gardens.

The much-anticipated event came after two of the church's May fayres had to be cancelled

Reverend Sam Cullen said: 'We've had lots of helpers, people getting involved with the stalls.

'There's a real sense of unity, it's been nice.

'It's gone really well, considering it's the first big event we've had since the lockdown, although nothing on the scale of the May fayre.

'We hope to be back with the May fayre next year.'

Church representatives said that they were holding the fayre to provide a place where people could meet old friends and make new ones, as well as enjoy the attractions and stalls while experiencing the beauty of the Church and engaging with various community groups.

The Big Weekend was a group effort by St Mary’s Church, The Organ Project, and Fratton Big Local.

Anna Potten, community development worker for Fratton Big Local, hosted a stall inviting visitors to learn more about the project's plans for the next three years, and to hear what people have valued about the work that has already been done.

Anna said: 'It's been very successful.

'We've been asking people about their biggest priority right now.

'The most popular thing has been improving access to cheaper food via a community pantry.

'We've also been talking about the Inspiring Fratton awards, which have launched today.'

The Organ Project also had a stall, speaking to visitors about the work being undertaken to restore the Walker Organ – funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund - and the research that they have been carrying out around the history of the parish.

St Mary’s Church also launched a special raffle with a first prize of £100, donated by Barrells.

The winners will be announced on September 5.

