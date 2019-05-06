Record for beach clean

Have your say

A BEACH clean in Portsmouth will form part of an ambitious world record attempt this week.

Kiko Matthews, 38, who broke the female cross Atlantic solo rowing record in 2018, is cycling the length of the British coastline, doing more than 70 beach cleans along the way.

On Wednesday, May 8, Kiko will be taking part in a beach clean in Eastney at 5.30pm, meeting at the RNLI station.

She said: ‘This challenge isn’t just about cleaning up our beaches.

‘It aims to bring communities together and is a great excuse to get outside with nature and do something positive for the planet all at once.

‘We all need to take responsibility for the planet.’

To take part in the beach clean, simply turn up at 5.30pm.