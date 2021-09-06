Record numbers attend Fareham Creek Regatta this weekend
SAILING, good food and live music proved a hit at the 10th anniversary Fareham Creek Regatta this weekend.
Record numbers attended the two-day event at Lower Quay that included sailing and rowing races, as well as barbecue food, drinks and performances from local bands.
Organised by the Fareham Sailing and Motor Boat Club and the 2nd Fareham Sea Scouts, various other sailing clubs from around the area also took part.
Nick How, one of the organisers from the Fareham Sailing and Motor Boat Club, said: ‘It’s been brilliant. It’s our 10th anniversary after we had to cancel last year due to Covid and yesterday we had record numbers.
‘We had some great local bands playing yesterday like the Hayling Huggers Ukulele Group and the Scouts have done a great job with the food.
‘It’s great to have people from different sailing clubs mixing together.’
Cathy Edwards, 54, from Fareham attended with her husband and friends. She said: ‘It’s been amazing. It’s so well organised with the music and the food and the races. It’s nice that there are different age groups here so you’ve got youngsters socialising with older people.
‘I think it’s been nice for everyone to be here given the past year. Everyone’s a bit Covid weary but there’s social distancing and sanitiser.’
Her friend, Sam Kerry, 54, said: ‘It’s really nice to be out, it’s just a bit of fun.’
The pair took part in a rowing race on the Saturday and came second out of a group of two and were set to compete again on the Sunday.
Cathy added: ‘It’s not about the winning, it’s the participation.’
John Parker, 48, from North Boarhunt, who usually drives a motor boat took part in a rowing race with his family. He said: ‘This is our first time here and we’re really enjoying it. The weather’s nice, we’ve had some drinks and we’ll be racing again today.’
His son Charlie, 13, added: ‘I’m enjoying it quite a lot.
‘Unfortunately we didn’t win our race yesterday because our boat broke, but we still had fun.’
Money raised at the regatta was used to cover the costs of the event.