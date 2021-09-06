Blue ladies secure first place in the ladies final. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

Record numbers attended the two-day event at Lower Quay that included sailing and rowing races, as well as barbecue food, drinks and performances from local bands.

Organised by the Fareham Sailing and Motor Boat Club and the 2nd Fareham Sea Scouts, various other sailing clubs from around the area also took part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commentator Nick Howe watches over the races Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

Nick How, one of the organisers from the Fareham Sailing and Motor Boat Club, said: ‘It’s been brilliant. It’s our 10th anniversary after we had to cancel last year due to Covid and yesterday we had record numbers.

‘We had some great local bands playing yesterday like the Hayling Huggers Ukulele Group and the Scouts have done a great job with the food.

‘It’s great to have people from different sailing clubs mixing together.’

Cathy Edwards, 54, from Fareham attended with her husband and friends. She said: ‘It’s been amazing. It’s so well organised with the music and the food and the races. It’s nice that there are different age groups here so you’ve got youngsters socialising with older people.

Yellow ladies still in high spirits after a narrow loss Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

‘I think it’s been nice for everyone to be here given the past year. Everyone’s a bit Covid weary but there’s social distancing and sanitiser.’

SEE ALSO: Covid vaccine passports to be rolled out for large venues this month

Her friend, Sam Kerry, 54, said: ‘It’s really nice to be out, it’s just a bit of fun.’

The pair took part in a rowing race on the Saturday and came second out of a group of two and were set to compete again on the Sunday.

Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

Cathy added: ‘It’s not about the winning, it’s the participation.’

John Parker, 48, from North Boarhunt, who usually drives a motor boat took part in a rowing race with his family. He said: ‘This is our first time here and we’re really enjoying it. The weather’s nice, we’ve had some drinks and we’ll be racing again today.’

His son Charlie, 13, added: ‘I’m enjoying it quite a lot.

‘Unfortunately we didn’t win our race yesterday because our boat broke, but we still had fun.’

The Navy ladies who secured third place overall Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

Money raised at the regatta was used to cover the costs of the event.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.