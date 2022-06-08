It comes after the famous RAF plans flew over the county as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The always busy aircrafts will be returning to take part in the upcoming Isle of Wight Festival.

Red Arrows. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

It begins on Thursday, June 16, and ends on Sunday, June 19.

The famous Red Arrows will be performing in the skies above Newport on Friday, June 17.

Exact timings and route the planes will fly has yet to be confirmed.

For the 2021 edition of the festival, the Red Arrows left from Bournemouth flying over Lymington and New Milton in Hampshire before crossing the Solent to the Isle of Wight.

We will bring you the exact route they will pass over Hampshire when it is confirmed.