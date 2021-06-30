Hampshire based Rural Refugee Network supports families as they rebuild their lives in our county after losing everything due to war.

Private landlords are being asked to get in contact as the charity seeks a two or three bedroom home in the Havant area.

The network is looking for a property in Havant

The property would house a family who have settled well and have great references from their current landlord, who needs to sell due to personal reasons.

Stella, a landlord who works with RRN, said: ‘Refugees make great tenants. They

look after the home, and they get all the help they need to begin a new life and recover from their experiences.

‘I charge less than a market rent but received help to set up the house and have RRN on hand to help.

‘But most of all I get enormous satisfaction from meeting and getting to know

some really nice people at an incredibly traumatic time in their lives.'

The RRN has helped transform the lives of more than 100 refugees, helping to find people suitable rented housing.

It has provided grants and other forms of support to many refugees, helping with business start-ups, professional trade tools, online training, education material, transport and much needed items including computer equipment.

Potential landlords can contact RRN’s housing manager, Andy, if they can help now or at any time in the future.

Andy can be contacted via [email protected]

More information about the work of RRN can be found on its website at www.ruralrefugeenet-work.org.

