REGIONAL: Gorillaz announced as festival headliner

GORILLAZ have been announced as one of the headline acts at next year’s Boomtown Fair.

The 60,000 capacity festival near Winchester takes place from August 9 to 12 at the Matterley Estate.

A Boomtown spokesman said: ‘Having the Gorillaz perform on our newly-rebuilt Lion’s Den arena is beyond anything we could have imagined when we first started 10 years ago! It’s unbelievably exciting to start collaborating for this one off show next summer and to delve into all the ways in which we can make the very most of the similarities between our musical styles and story based performance!’

Heading into its tenth year, Boomtown mixing art, theatre and performance. So far ahead of the 2018 event, the festival has seen 50 per cent of tickets already sold.

Gorillaz are an ‘virtual band’ created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. Earlier this year they performed a sellout show at Portsmouth’s Guildhall.