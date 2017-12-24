Rescue charity investigates ‘skinned’ animal in Eastney

RESCUERS are investigating after an allegedly ‘skinned’ animal was found in Eastney.

Volunteers at Croydon-based charity South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) confirmed they received reports of a skinned animal, found near a set of public toilets and some beach huts.

The report came in yesterday afternoon, after it was shared in a city Facebook group.

Tony Jenkins is the co-owner of Snarl, which is working alongside the Metropolitan Police to track down the so-called ‘M25 cat killer’ – held responsible for hundreds of animal deaths since 2014.

Following reports of the Eastney find, he said: ‘We have been made aware of this matter. It has also been reported to police, but there is little we can do unless they confirm they have picked the animal up.’

The report comes less than a fortnight after Snarl launched a probe into the death of a mutilated cat found on Hayling Island.

In a message to local pet owners, Mr Jenkins said: ‘The sensible advice is to keep pets inside with you overnight.

‘Only let them out under your supervision.’