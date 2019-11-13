Rescue mission as fishing boat runs aground on submarine barrier off Southsea

A RESCUE operation was launched after a fishing boat started drifting in the Solent and ran aground on the submarine barrier off Southsea.

The 24m trawler was taking on water after the collision and saw RNLI lifeboats from Yarmouth, Selsey, Cowes and Bembridge attending.

The drama started at about 2.45pm yesterday when the coastguard was alerted.

The vessel – which was acting as a guard ship for the IFA2 project which will see electricity cables from France land at the former HMS Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent – ran aground on the barrier between Horse Sand Fort and Southsea seafront.

Two members of the crew were taken to shore yesterday evening, with another evacuated this morning.

Two remain on the 220-ton vessel and the RNLI is carrying out a watching brief, with lifeboats from Bembridge, Yarmouth and Selsey taking it in turns to keep an eye on the boat and make sure she does not sink.

The vessel has been refloated and is now anchored just to the east of its previous position.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: ‘It is understood that the owners of the vessel have appointed a surveyor to carry out an assessment. Divers will assess the damage and estimate how long it will take to repair and a decision will then be made as to when to take the vehicle under tow.’

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said that there are no signs of pollution. The agency’s counter pollution and salvage officer has been informed.