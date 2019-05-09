Residents group to hold craft event next week

A DATE has been set for the next table top and craft sale event in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The Boost event, organised by the Lee Residents Association, will be taking place on Wednesday, May 15, from 9am-12pm at Lee Methodist Church Hall in the High Street.

The event is also a chance to meet local groups and community organisations, as well as support some of the talented artisan crafters living in the Lee-on-the-Solent area.

Quilts, knitting, cards and more will all be up for sale, with free admission for all visitors.

For more information about the event, people can call Ray Harding on (023) 9255 1706.