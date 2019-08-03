Residents reveal shock and sadness at death of Cowplain couple killed in car crash

RESIDENTS in a tight-knit Cowplain road have revealed their sadness at the loss of ‘lovely couple’ Henry and Shirley Durow who were killed in a car crash last week after a celebratory meal.

Neighbours in Greenfield Rise revealed Henry, 89, and wife Shirley, 84, were on their way home from toasting the sale of their house when tragedy struck in Waterlooville.

The popular couple, regarded as the bedrock of the street after being the first people to buy one of the new properties in the road in 1963, were renowned for their warm personalities.

Both pensioners died following a two vehicle collision on Hambledon Road, on July 28. Mr Durow, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time after the crash. Mrs Durow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered minor injuries. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Ray and June Hale, who knew Mr and Mrs Durow for 30 years, paid tribute to the couple. Ray, 80, said: ‘You couldn’t wish to meet nicer people, they were lovely people. Henry was always out in his garden - it was beautiful.

‘He would always have a chat with you when you walked past. I spoke to him the day he died. He was looking forward to going out for Sunday lunch.

‘Shirley had a stroke about two years ago and when I went over to welcome her back I said “can I kiss you?” She said, “of course you can”.

June added: ‘We use to have barbecues and see them a lot. We heard there had been a crash but didn’t know it was them until we were told days later by a neighbour. You can’t take it in. They were such nice, kind, gentle people.’

Sharon Ordish, who got to know the couple well in the six years she has lived in the road, said: ‘They were just lovely and were totally devoted to each other.

‘They were celebrating after accepting an offer on their house. They were going to move to Southsea to be near to their children three children.

‘On the day of the accident they were happy and all dressed up as they were going out for Sunday lunch to celebrate their move and the improvement in Shirley’s health. They waved and I said “congratulations”.

‘It’s such a shock. At least they are together.’

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact 101, quoting 44190265394, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.