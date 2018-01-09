Residents say their ‘lives are dictated’ by drivers taking their parking spaces

HOMEOWNERS say their ‘lives are being dictated to’ by drivers taking their parking spots.

Residents of two Havant streets claim they have been forced to endure years of ‘nuisance’ by motorists who work nearby, leaving their cars outside their homes during the day.

Healthcare support worker Suzanne Davies lives in Fair Oak Drive, opposite Havant Borough Council’s Plaza headquarters – where residents believe the bulk of the drivers come from after its car parks become full.

The 56-year-old said: ‘This problem dictates our lives – it’s ridiculous.

‘People start arriving at about 7am and they leave after 5pm. During that time, we will lose the spot outside our house if we go anywhere.

‘I work nights and when I get back at about 8.15am each day, I have to park roads away from where I live.

‘It’s been happening since before I moved here, so my neighbours have been putting up with it for years.’

The issue is the same down the road at The Drive, say elderly husband and wife Iris and Chris Kennedy, who are both 85.

Mrs Kennedy said: ‘It’s a big nuisance. Once you go out – even to get a paper or something – there’s always someone in your place before you get back. They pile in one after the other, every day, without fail.’

To put a stop to the problem, the pair say the council should introduce residents’ parking permits in the area.

Mr Kennedy said: ‘I have spoken to lots of people who live along here about this and we all feel the same.

‘We would honestly be happy to pay for a residents’ parking permit if it meant we could have the spot outside our house.’

Addressing the controversy, Councillor Michael Wilson – cabinet lead for environment and neighbourhood services – said: ‘The complex that surrounds The Plaza building allows for staff permit parking and public pay and display parking.

‘Many organisations work within this area including Hampshire Police, Hampshire County Council and Havant Borough Council as well as health care staff and colleagues in Horizon Leisure Centre.

‘Staff working for Havant Borough Council hold a permit allowing them to park within the designated areas, with other organisations being able to apply for these permits.

‘This is also an area where public often visit and we would advise anyone, using the vicinity to consider our neighbours when parking’.