Residents turn out in force for Alverstoke Garden Walkabout to restore parish centre

HUNDREDS of people admired gardens across Alverstoke for a charity day to restore the parish centre.

Gardens belonging to 15 residents were open for the weekend, with hundreds of their neighbours coming along to buy refreshments and meet others in the community.

(l to r), Helen Young gets to see Richard Thornes garden railway. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (070719-3)

Last year’s Alverstoke Garden Walkabout saw the group raise around £3,200, with high hopes for a similar figure this year to help regenerate Alverstoke Parish Centre.

Sally Rees, who opened her garden for the event, said: ‘It was a really lovely community event, people in the community are so generous and supportive.

‘There was such a buzz in the village, people out and about seeing people they hadn’t seen for years.

‘Despite the weather we have hopefully raised a lot of money and people enjoyed it.’

(l to r), Ray Freshfield shows Ellie Thomson his Hydrangeas.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (070719-4)

Organisers hope the community support will mean the centre can be updated to benefit the many groups which use its facilities.